Trio held over attempts to sell Covid-19 vaccines

KUALA LUMPUR: A man and two women were arrested by police on Wednesday for allegedly marketing the sale of Covid-19 vaccines to the public.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Comm Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim said yesterday that the trio, aged between 23 and 50 and working as sales personnel of a private company, had offered the vaccination at RM420 for two doses.

He said the suspects made the offer through random calls to the public claiming that the payment would need to be made only after the vaccine is administered.

Azmi said police had earlier received a report from a research officer of the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) who had received information on the offer made by the suspects.

“Acting on the report, police teams from the commercial crime investigation department (CCID) conducted raids in Putrajaya and Brickfields before arresting the suspects,” he said.

Azmi said several cellphones and documents were seized from the suspects, who have been remanded for three days.

He said the CITF’s secretariat head had confirmed that the Special Committee on Covid-19 Vaccine Supply had not given approval to any party to sell the vaccines.

Azmi urged the public to refrain from taking up any such offer by any party.

He said the public should also alert the police if they come across the sale of Covid-19 vaccines, by contacting KL police at 03-2115 9999 or the CITF secretariat at 03-8893 4303/4304.

Last week, federal CCID nabbed two people who took advantage of the Selangor Covid-19 Vaccination Programme (SCVP) to make quick money by offering the immunisation to individuals on social media platforms for a fee.

The SCVP is currently limited to staff of companies in Selangor and not individuals.

However, the suspects, a man and a woman aged 26 and 27, had offered the vaccination packages at RM450 for Malaysians and RM800 for foreigners. About 30 people were contacted by the suspects but only three were interested in signing up.

The suspects had told them to register their names for the SCVP through the SeLangkah application and that they will then be put on the waiting list.

The suspects also told the recipients that they need only pay the fee when their names are listed.