Trio jailed for kidnapping 7-year-old girl

GEORGE TOWN: Three people, including a woman, were sentenced to three and a half years jail by the Penang High Court here, after pleading guilty to kidnapping a child two years ago.

Clinic assistant J. Nanthini, 24, and two factory workers K. Nithia, 27, and G. Logeswaran, 30, made the plea after an amended charge was read to them before judge Mohd Radzi Abdul Hamid.

Mohd Radzi ordered all three accused to start their sentence from the date they were remanded on May 16, 2018.

They were charged with jointly kidnapping the then seven-year-old girl with the intention of wrongfully confining her near Taman Jawi Indah, Nibong Tebal in the Seberang Perai Selatan district at 8.40pm on May 15, 2018, for a RM100,000 ransom.

They were charged under Section 3(1) of the Kidnapping Act 1961, which carries the death penalty or life imprisonment and whipping upon conviction.

However, they pleaded guilty to an amended charge under Section 365 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same Act, which carries a maximum seven years’ jail and fine.

Deputy public prosecutor J. G. Kaameni prosecuted while Nanthini was represented by lawyer R. Dev Chander, while Nithia and Logeswaran were represented by lawyer Rajit Singh. - Bernama