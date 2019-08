KUALA LUMPUR: The parents of three men who left home after they were unable to service their loans shared their predicament at a press conference called by MCA Public Services and Complaints Department head Michael Chong yesterday.

Gan Siow Ling, 50, said her only son Calvin Chu Kar Wing, 25, left home without any notice on July 17.

Gan, a sales adviser, started receiving calls from a man who went by the name of Kenso soon after. She said that the caller claimed to be a friend of her son and said that her son owed him RM10,000. Kenso asked that she return the money on July 29.

“On Aug 9, I saw two flyers with Calvin’s name and contact number in front of my house,” Gan said.

She called the number and was told that Calvin had taken a loan from two moneylenders and now owes a total of RM20,000.

According to the person she spoke with, Calvin said he needed the money for his younger sister’s medical expenses, which Gan said is not true. Gan has since lodged two police reports out of concern for her own safety and that of her daughter.

A 56-year-old, who wishes to be known only as Leong, faces the same problem.

Her eldest son, Wong Jin Kiat aged 29, left home early yesterday. He left a piece of paper with contact details of “creditors” he had borrowed money from.

“Previously, his family helped him settle his debts, twice – in March and July this year. They paid off more than RM250,000,” Chong said.

Upon Wong’s disappearance yesterday, Leong found out that her son had taken more loans amounting to RM200,000 from 12 moneylenders.

Wong too left a parting note, apologising for his bad debt habits.

Chong said four of the 12 moneylenders were the same ones who lended money to Wong previously.

“These moneylenders have no moral ethics as they continue to lend him money.

“If they continue to harass the family, I will not hesitate to hand their details over to the police for further action.”

Meanwhile, a father seeks to disown his son who left home some eight years ago.

Lee Fook Loy, 60, recently discovered from posters pasted around his house, that his son, Lee Kuan Ket, 38, has a history of bad debts.

Lee seeks to cut off all ties with his son to avoid harassment from moneylenders.

“These parents are here today to plead with their sons to return home and resolve their debt issues,” Chong said.

“Running away won’t solve the problem because family members will be the next target of these moneylenders.”