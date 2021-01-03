Triso jetty tragedy: remains of Lorna, sons to be cremated on Tuesday

SIBU: The two hearses carrying the remains of three victims involved in the Triso ferry jetty tragedy arrived at the Sibu Mortuary, Jalan Bukit Lima here at 1am today.

On hand to receive the remains of Lorna Ting, 33, and her two sons Alvin Phang, 12, and Wallace Phang, seven, was Lorna’s husband Phang Wei Beng.

The hearses left the Sri Aman Hospital at about 8.00pm last night after a special prayer was held for the three victims.

The remains will be temporary placed at the mortuary house to allow relatives to pay their last respects before being taken to the Nirvana Memorial Park here, for cremation on Tuesday morning.

The three were among nine people who perished after the vehicle they were in plunged into Sungai Batang Lupar at the Triso Ferry Point, on Friday.

Besides Lorna and her two sons, her sister Siti Aishah Abdullah, 36, and five of her children - Nor Shuhada Mohamad Hamzah, 16; Khairunnisa, 14; Mohd Aiman, seven, Muhd Mustaqim, five, and Mohd Ahmad, four months, were also killed.

The bodies of Siti Aishah and her five children were laid to rest at the Kampung Hulu Muslim cemetery, Sri Aman at about 6.22pm yesterday. — Bernama