PETALING JAYA: This is the first time in 61 years that Thaipusam is celebrated after Malaysians united to defeat corruption and establish a people-centric government, DAP Secretary-General Lim Guan Eng said today.

In wishing Hindus a Happy Thaipusam, Lim said it is a celebration of the triumph over evil, and a fulfilment of our vows and promises in our victory in overcoming the evil teachings of greed, hatred and arrogance.

“Three years is needed to restore Malaysia’s fiscal position following the excesses of 1MDB, the largest financial corruption in history,” he said in a statement.

“No stone shall be left unturned to ensure that justice is done and as much of the stolen money is returned to the people. Whilst the damage to the nation’s finances is much worse than expected, the new government will work towards delivering on our promises progressively.”

Never is there greater necessity for us to work towards racial and religious harmony, and prevent irresponsible elements from succeeding in sowing discord, hatred and violence to disrupt national unity, he pointed out.

Lim added that DAP respects Islam as the religion of the Federation of Malaysia as stated in the Federal Constitution as well as the rights of non-Muslims to practice their religion freely.

Thaipusam is an expression of that religious freedom enshrined in the Federal Constitution, he said.