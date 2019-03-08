Trolls don’t understand technology, engineering behind flying car: Minister

PUTRAJAYA: The focus in the development of a flying car should be looked at the aspect of engineering which will benefit many quarters, said Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof (pix), who came up with the idea of a flying car.

‘’Those who like to troll often don’t understand what the government wants to do through the idea of the flying car, they look at it more from a negative aspect,’’ he said he had no problem being criticised because of the idea.

As the party coming up with the idea, he said he and his ministry would not overreact but would increase information on the flying car, so that society will have a better idea of the innovation that is being unearthed, he said.

According to Mohd Redzuan, the principle of the flying car technology was expressed by a Malaysian who was successful in the sector abroad.

‘’This is what we are trying to do, namely, to highlight the idea of an entrepreneur who is proven successful abroad,’’ he told a media conference after a dialogue session with the Malaysian Malay Chamber of Commerce which was headed by its acting president Datuk Seri Syed Hussein Al Habshee at his ministry here today.

Prior to this, he was quoted to have said that the prototype of the flying car was expected to be ready as early as June, with the cost of producing the prototype not exceeding RM1 million which would be financed by the private sector.

Mohd Redzuan said society should not be shackled with an attitude of always denying an idea submitted.

In the meantime, Mohd Redzuan said his ministry was committed in helping develop entrepreneurs who had sustainability in business.

‘’We will approach, listen to the problems and discuss the methods that can be used in overcoming problems facing the group,’’ he added. — Bernama