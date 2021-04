IPOH: Obstetrics and gynaecology specialist of Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital Dr Nilawati Isha confirmed that there were two new vaginal lacerations found on the maid in the rape case involving Tronoh assemblyman Paul Yong Choo Kiong.

Dr Nilawati said this during the examination-in-chief by Deputy Public Prosecutor Liyana Zawani Mohd Radzi at the High Court here today.

“From the examination, I found that there was a new laceration to the hymen as well as abrasions and redness at the bottom of the vagina,” she said.

Dr Nilawati said vaginal lacerations can be caused by a penetration of a blunt object or a penis, or a finger, and a new laceration means that it must have occurred less than 72 hours before the victim was examined.

She said the examination was conducted at midnight on July 9, 2019, while the rape allegedly occurred between 8.15pm and 9.15pm on July 7, the same year.

Dr Nilawati also agreed with the defence lawyer’s suggestion that vaginal lacerations could also be caused by compulsive masturbation, and that based on a background check, the 24-year-old Indonesian maid had had sexual intercourse with her boyfriend in 2018.

Meanwhile, Dr Kate Lynn Ignatius, the medical officer who conducted the preliminary examination on the victim, said no physical injuries or bruises were found on the victim when she came to the hospital.

In fact, the victim’s pregnancy test result also came back negative, she said during the examination-in-chief by the state prosecution director Datuk Jamil Aripin.

She said the woman was then referred to the gynaecology specialist for further examinations.

Yong, 51, was charged with raping the maid at his house at Meru Desa Park between 8.15pm and 9.15pm on July 7, 2019.

He was first charged on Aug 23, 2019, while holding the post of State Housing, Local Government, Public Transport, Non-Muslim Affairs and New Village Committee chairman. — Bernama