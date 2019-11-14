Tropical storm Kalmaegi heads away from Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Tropical storm Kalmaegi is now at about 288km northeast of Samar Island, Philippines.

According to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today, the storm is now moving west at 15km/h with a maximum speed of 65km/h.

Based on observations at 8pm yesterday, the closest area to the storm is northeast of Sandakan in Sabah which is about 1,292 km compared to 1,405 km yesterday morning.

However the movement of the tropical storm does not give significant effect to Malaysia, the statement said. — Bernama