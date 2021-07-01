Tropicana pledges support for vaccination programme

PETALING JAYA: In its aim to help flatten the Covid-19 curve, property developer Tropicana Corporation Bhd has pledged its support for the government’s efforts to make the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme a success.

From today, Tropicana Gardens Mall Convention Centre at Kota Damansara will be one of the five large vaccination centres (PPV) to host the Program Vaksin Selangor (Selvax).

Selvax is a support measure to National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) and will be jointly operated by Selgate Healthcare, a subsidiary of the Selangor state government, and ProtectHealth, a non-profit subsidiary of the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Dion Tan, Group Managing Director of Tropicana, and Jared Ethan Ang, Group Executive Director of Tropicana, thanked Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, Selangor Menteri Besar for his strong support and concurred that this positive synergy will re-energise the country’s wellness and economic sector.

“The government’s focus to accelerate this National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme is very much needed in ensuring all citizens regardless of background receive their Covid-19 vaccine shots. We responded swiftly to the country’s initiative towards herd immunity, continued to showcase our support to our Country’s leaders and we are proud to be a part of Selvax,“ Tan said.

“For weeks, our team has worked tirelessly around the clock to facilitate Selvax. We have committed more than RM1 million for our utilities, operations, logistics, and manpower costs. We have also deployed all our team members throughout Malaysia to promote this National vaccination exercise through offline and online platforms.”

Meanwhile, Ang added: “To ensure Tropicana is a conducive and safe place to live, work and prosper, we will also extend Covid-19 vaccination across our Tropicana ecosystem. All Tropicana workforces (Tropicana HQ, Tropicana Gardens Mall, Tropicana Golf & Clubhouse, W KL Hotel, Courtyard by Marriott Hotel, and Property Management) that have not been vaccinated will be signed up for this program. With this vaccination in place, we are certain that our Tropicana community will once again be revitalised and safe for all.”

Selvax is touted as the answer to returning the state to some sort of normalcy. Selgate Healthcare Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of the Selangor government, has been mandated to implement the Selvax as a support measure to PICK.

ProtectHealth Corp Sdn Bhd, the company appointed by MOH as an implementer, said it has started training Selgate-owned clinics and panel clinics for the vaccination overall plan and process, especially those in Selangor.

Through this programme, Selgate will focus on critical economic sectors in Selangor, which are sectors that are allowed to operate throughout the MCO period.

Currently, registration is open to all companies in Malaysia and they can register their employees through vax.selangkah.my