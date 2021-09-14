Tropicana provides relief to five charity homes and 90 children

PETALING JAYA: Tropicana Foundation, a charity arm of Tropicana Corporation Bhd provided relief to five orphanage homes in the Klang Valley area.

Together with its agriculture arm, Purple Pumpkie & Greenhouse, Tropicana team organised and handed over 1,100kg worth of daily essential goods, 380 kg worth of fresh produce, and 90 sets of school bags with school supplies for 90 orphans and abandoned children from the five homes. These supplies will provide nourishment and support to the homes for a month.

Dion Tan, Group Managing Director of Tropicana conveyed his support to the ongoing charity initiatives of Tropicana Foundation and underlined the importance of providing relief to the underprivileged society.

“The pandemic is a sobering experience, with many facing challenges. We need to come together and extend our support to the community,” he said.

“In conjunction with Malaysia Day, we want to put a smile on the faces of our fellow Malaysians. With our small donations, we want to provide nutritious meals to the children in our aim to keep them healthy and safe. We also treated the 90 children with our Tropicana Foundation care pack containing a personal cutlery set, face masks, sanitiser, new towel,and new clothes.”

The essentials, fresh produce, and bags were packed at Tropicana Golf & Country Resort (TGCR). TGCR served as the collection centre where strict SOP was observed at all times.

The five orphanage homes that received the donation are Persatuan Kebajikan Kasih Malaysia (Rumah Kasih), Pusat Jagaan Rumah Kesayangan (Rukesa), Pusat Jagaan Kasih Harapan, Rumah Sentuhan Budi and Pusat Jagaan Telaga Kasih Nur Muhammad.