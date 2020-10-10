Tropicana staff dormitory under lockdown

PETALING JAYA: Approximately 500 employees of Tropicana Corporation Sdn Bhd in the Tropicana dormitory here will be placed under an Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) starting 12.01am from Oct 12 till Oct 25.

This was announced by Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in a press conference via live telecast through the National Security Council’s Facebook page from his home while serving his self-quarantine.

“The government has decided in a special meeting today that EMCO be implemented starting Oct 12 at the employees dormitory in Petaling Jaya in order for the Health Ministry to take the necessary measures and to prevent the virus from spreading,“ he said.

He said the 14-day lockdown would also allow the Health Ministry to do contact tracing on selected cases during this period.

However, he said the residents of the Tropicana Golf Club and Country Resort and its club would not be affected by the order.