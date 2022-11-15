Truck carrying 24 MAF personnel to polling centre overturns

SEREMBAN: A truck of the 11th Regiment Royal Armoured Corps, Syed Sirajuddin Camp, Gemas carrying 24 Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) personnel who were on their way to an early voting centre overturned at Jalan Chengkau- Pilin, near here, this afternoon.

Rembau district Police Chief DSP Hazri Mohamad said police received a report on the incident involving members aged between 24 and 30 at about 12.15 pm.

“They were on their way to the polling centre at the Army Basic Training Centre (Pusasda), Port Dickson for early voting. Upon arrival at the scene, the truck suddenly lost control and overturned.

“Following the incident, a personnel was seriously injured and was rushed to Rembau Hospital, four were in the Yellow Zone (moderate injuries) and 19 were in the Green Zone (light injuries). Further investigation is still going on,“ he said in a statement.

He said the case was investigated under Section 43 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. - Bernama