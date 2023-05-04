Truck driver carrying butter killed in collision with timber lorry

GUA MUSANG: A lorry driver carrying a load of butter was killed after crashing head-on with a timber truck at Kilometre (KM) 37, Jalan Gua Musang-Jeli this morning.

Gua Musang district police chief, Supt Sik Choon Foo said the accident also resulted in the timber truck driver injuring his leg.

“The accident happened at 11.50 am when the victim Abdul Yasak Mat, 40 who heading to Jeli from Gua Musang in an Isuzu lorry, was believed to have veered in the opposite direction before crashing into a timber lorry driven by N. Subramaniam, 51.

The impact of the accident caused Abdul Yasak to be killed at the scene while the timber lorry driver suffered leg injuries,” he said in a statement today.

Sik also said Abdul Yasak’s remains were taken to the Gua Musang Hospital for a post-mortem while Subramaniam was admitted to the same hospital for treatment.

“The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for driving in a reckless manner resulting in someone’s death.

“Members of the public with information on the incident have been called to contact the Traffic Investigation & Enforcement Division of Gua Musang police headquarters at 099121222 or the investigating officer at 017-2830392. -Bernama