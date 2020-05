KUALA KUBU BHARU: A trader who rammed his truck into bystanders at the Pekan Bukit Sentosa hawkers area in Hulu Selangor two days before Aidilfitri, was charged with attempted murder in the magistrate’s court here today.

Kang Ming Han, 32, believed to be drunk during the incident, pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder and disorderly conduct at a police station.

“Not guilty,” said Kang, who was wearing a red collared t-shirt, after the charges were read out to him before judge Nurul Mardhiah Mohammed Redza.

He is alleged to have attempted to murder Abdul Rashid, 42, Mahadin Senan, 41, and Baharum Ab Manaf, 61, by ramming his truck into them and injuring them at a night market site in Pekan Bukit Sentosa, Hulu Selangor at 6.35pm on May 22. The charge, under Section 307 of the Penal Code, provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine on conviction.

He was also charged with disorderly conduct by uttering harsh words to a policeman, Shahidan Abdul Khalil, 32, who was on duty at the Bukit Sentosa police station, Hulu Selangor on the same date, under Section 90 of the Police Act, which provides for a maximum fine of RM500 or up to six months’ jail or both on conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Zuhaini Muhamad Amin suggested for a RM30,000 bail because the case went viral and involved crashing into people which led to their injuries.

“The incident happened just before Eid and the victims were injured, so it is up to the court to set the amount of bail.

“The accused is also being investigated under the Road Transport Act 1987 and subject to police investigation,” he said.

Lawyer Muhammad Adhwa Azhar, who was representing the accused, pleaded for a lower bail, saying his client did not have any criminal records.

“I request for a reduction of bail to RM3,000 on all charges,” he said.

The court allowed bail of RM20,000 in one surety for both charges and set July 1 for mention of the case for document submission.

A video of one minute and eight seconds duration went viral on social media showing a man ramming his truck into hawker stalls and bystanders at the hawker site in Pekan Bukit Sentosa. - Bernama