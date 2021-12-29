Trust deficit at unprecedent level, says LKS

PETALING JAYA: The trust deficit in government and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has dropped to an unprecedented level, Lim Kit Siang said today.

The DAP veteran asked the Parliamentary Special Select Committee on Agencies under the Prime Minister’s Department to summon MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki (pix) to explain the two-month-old allegations against him.

The Special Select Committee should submit its report to Dewan Rakyat on the first day of the first meeting of the fifth session of Parliament from Feb 28 to 24, the Iskandar Puteri MP said.

Academician Edmund Terence Gomez has submitted his shock resignation from the MACC’s Consultation and Corruption Prevention Panel in protest against the Panel’s inaction over the issue.

“It is shocking that the Prime Minister and the MACC have taken this issue lightly as no action has been taken for the last two months,” Lim said in a statement.

“The Parliamentary Special Select Committee on Agencies under the Prime Minister’s Department should step in to demonstrate that this is no trifling matter but goes to the very root of public confidence in the government as a whole and MACC in particular.

“In fact, the Parliamentary Special Select Committee should summon all the Chairmen of the five oversight committees of the MACC to ensure that MACC performs its anti-corruption duties - the Anti-Corruption Advisory Board (ACAB), the Special Committee on Corruption (SCC), the Complaints Committee (CC), the Operations Review Panel (ORP) as well as the Consultation and Corruption Prevention Panel (CCPP) to explain what their committees have done following the serious allegations against the MACC Chief Commissioner more than two months ago.”

Lim said the purpose of the five oversight entities is to ensure that the MACC performs its duties in an independent, transparent and professional manner.

The Malaysian public expects independence, efficiency, effectiveness, transparency and accountability of the MACC in executing its designated legal obligations, he added.

“The MACC has failed in this regard relating to the serious allegations made against the MACC Chief Commissioner.

“The Parliamentary Select Committee should not only probe the MACC’s failure but make recommendations how this problem could be overcome,” Lim said.