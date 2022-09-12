Trust fund can reduce bureaucracy: Abang Jo

KUCHING: The setting up of a trust fund to regulate federal government funds and projects approved for Sarawak can help to reduce bureaucracy, said Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the setting up of the fund was one of the mechanisms he proposed to the federal government to facilitate the state’s development process.

“I am confident that this trust fund will reduce bureaucracy and this proposal is also a form of empowerment for Sarawak,“ he told reporters after attending a seminar on astronomy here today.

In a statement last Dec 4, Abang Johari said he had discussed the proposed setting up of the fund with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Meanwhile, when asked about his meeting with federal ministers from Sarawak yesterday, Abang Johari said the meeting went well and focused on issues related to the MA63 Agreement, which he believed could be resolved by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof in a month.

“There are some problems that can be solved within one month but there are also issues that involve the law that cannot be solved within one month,” he said.

Yesterday, federal ministers from Sarawak met with Abang Johari to get his views on what they should focus on for the state.

Besides Fadillah, there are four other ministers from Sarawak, namely Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri and National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang. - Bernama