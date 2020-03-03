Trust shattered

PETALING JAYA: Trust in politicians has dropped to an all-time low, thanks to the political crisis that has brought down a legitimately elected government.

The blame has been put squarely on politicians who have been variously described as self-serving and treacherous.

People are losing confidence in the very people that they have elected to administer the country and to lead the nation, according to political analyst Assoc Prof Dr Jeniri Amir.

Jeniri, who is an academic at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak, pointed out that in the past few days, the government has been changed without taking into account the views of the voters.

“The voters now feel that they have been sidelined, that their voices have not been heard,” he told theSun.

“It seems like the political elite can do whatever they like and at the end of the day, this raises questions about the purpose of having elections,” he added.

Jeniri noted that Pakatan Harapan (PH) won power in an election only to lose it to the Opposition through defections.

“So the general election becomes meaningless, and this erodes the trust and confidence the people have in the system.”

Another political analyst, Prof Dr Sivamurugan Pandian, said the “ever-changing” political landscape raises questions about a politician’s reputation and credibility.

“The people are fed up with what’s happening. The focus should be on uplifting the people’s well-being rather than politicking.”

Sivamurugan said PH had already been facing a trust deficit in the past few months, and the events of last week have legitimised that sentiment.

Politicians have also expressed similar concerns.

Klang MP Charles Santiago said something good happened for Malaysia (when PH won the elections), but that has been lost.

“We have heard about treachery and backdoor governments. Now we see it happening here,” he said.

“Now the people can see how opportunistic some politicians are,” he added.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia strategy and policy bureau chief Dr Rais Hussin Mohamed Ariff noted that while many have complained, there are also those who are happy with the turn of events.

But, he said, the bottom line is that people need to talk openly and candidly about what is happening while the government should focus on issues like the cost of living, improving the quality of life, creating credible jobs and ensuring that housing and healthcare remain affordable.

“It is time to focus on what the people want, not what the politicians want,” Rais said.

MIC vice-president Datuk T. Mohan said flip-flopping by PH component parties has left the people confused and uneasy.

“It also shows that these politicians are only interested in power and position, and nothing else,” Mohan added.