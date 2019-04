PUTRAJAYA: Trustworthiness and loyalty to the nation are traits that should be inculcated among workers as they are pillars of a country’s progress, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said today.

In her message to mark Workers Day tomorrow, she said workers who are loyal to the country will not be involved in wrongdoings.

“With trustworthy workers, issues of power abuse, corruption and irregularities can be avoided,” she said.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister, said the government is concerned about the phenomenon where a nuclear family has two working parents but without an extended family staying with them to help look after their children.

In view of this, the government has taken several initiatives, including setting up nurseries at most ministries, to give parents peace of mind when at work, she said.

She said the government had allocated RM10 million to establish 50 more nurseries in government buildings to ease the burden of working parents.

Dr Wan Azizah said the government had also introduced flexible working arrangements which allow workers to determine their working hours to help workers achieve better work-life balance.

“The government will continue with efforts to create worker-friendly environment and tackle any issues that arise,” she said.

Dr Wan Azizah also recorded her appreciation to workers in the public and private sectors, saying without them the Pakatan Harapan government would not have been able to “weather the storm” in the past 12 months. — Bernama