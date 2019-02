KUALA LUMPUR: TRX City Sdn Bhd (TRXC) is not in a rush to develop the remaining 30% of the 28.33-ha Tun Razak Exchange (TRX).

Its CEO Datuk Azmar Talib said TRXC’s focus now was on completing the first phase of its infrastructure development.

“As a master developer, we are not in the rush to develop (TRX) because if I sell now I’ll lose the upside.

“The upside is very tight, so we can’t develop (it) in one go as we need to allow space for construction and logistics,“ he said after the signing of the Common Estate Agreement (CEA) governing the TRX financial district with seven tenants, here today. — Bernama