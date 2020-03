PETALING JAYA: Trying to stop Covid-19 with warm water would kill the patient first, said former deputy health minister Dr Lee Boon Chye (pix).

This comes after Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba yesterday said drinking warm water would flush the coronavirus down to the stomach, where digestive acids will kill it.

In a Facebook post today, Lee said that in infected patients, the virus tends to be in deeper parts of the respiratory tract and not just the throat.

“Although high temperatures and hot water can kill the virus, you actually need to pump hot water into the lungs and this will flood the lungs and kill the patient before the virus dies!” he said.

Lee said the respiratory tract and gastrointestinal system have different routes although they share a common area within the throat.

“If food or drink accidentally enters the lungs, it causes aspiration pneumonia which has serious consequences.

“Thus there are mechanisms to prevent food or drink from entering the lungs when we eat,” he said.

Lee asked everyone to instead stay at home and comply with the movement control order.

“Wash your hands, avoid touching your face, stay at home and use a face mask if you are in a public place to control or prevent Covid-19.”