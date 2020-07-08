TTDI park not under us: DBKL

PETALING JAYA: The Taman Lembah Kiara park is under the jurisdiction of the National Landscape Department.

It is responsible for the safety and security as well as upkeep of the park, Kuala Lumpur City Hall clarified yesterday.

The park is usually referred to as the TTDI Park, given its location in Taman Tun Dr Ismail.

City Hall corporate planning director Khairul Azmir Ahmad said the park is “beyond DBKL’s jurisdiction”.

He was referring to an article published in theSun on Monday under the headline “TTDI residents unhappy with state of popular park”.

In the article, it was stated that DBKL had put up signs to warn visitors that the trees were in danger of falling.

In an interview with theSun, TTDI resident William Hooi expressed fears that the large leaning trees on the slope near the lake could cause accidents to park visitors, adding that one of the trees had fallen.

Another TTDI resident, Fateha Mohd Salleh, said that the branches needed to be trimmed to ensure public safety.