TTDI residents unhappy with state of popular park

PETALING JAYA: Once regarded as one of the most popular parks in the country, Taman Lembah Kiara park in Taman Tun Dr Ismail, or better known as TTDI park, is now plagued by a number of problems that need prompt action.

In 2007, former Housing and Local Government minister Datuk Seri Ong Ka Ting said the public park, which was equivalent to the size of about 300 football fields, was the country’s version of New York’s Central Park.

The 188.83-acre TTDI park is what many would call a pleasant getaway from the concrete jungle.

Jogger Munira Kamal, 28, said there are many scenic jogging and hiking trails there.

However, it is now overrun with monkeys, which posed a nuisance to the public.

TTDI resident William Hooi brought the deplorable state of the park to theSun’s attention.

He expressed fears that large leaning trees on the slope near the lake would cause accidents to park visitors, adding that one of the trees had fallen.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

He said the conditions there had deteriorated over the years.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) had put up signs to warn visitors that the trees are in danger of falling.

He also complained that the drains were clogged with leaves, which affected water flow.

“The colour of the lake has turned light brownish, which could mean it is highly polluted.”

Another TTDI resident, Fateha Mohd Salleh, who agreed with Hooi that the trees at the slope would pose a danger to visitors, said DBKL need to trim them to ensure public safety.

The park was closed during the movement control order due to the Covid-19 pandemic.