Tuan Ibrahim as Pahang MB if PN wins the state: Muhyiddin

PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional will have MBs from PAS for Perlis and Pahang if the coalition captures the two states in GE15, according to its chairperson Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“God willing, Perlis will be captured by PN in GE15, and if that happens, we will have a PAS leader leading the state.

“In Pahang (PAS deputy president) Tuan Ibrahim (Tuan Man) is contesting a parliamentary, and state seat, and if we win in the state, he will become the menteri besar there,“ Berita Harian quoted Muhyiddin saying at a ceramah in Pendang, Kedah, last night.

Muhyiddin says PN has no issues letting PAS leaders lead Perlis and Pahang as they have shown a tremendous track record in the previously administered states.

The incumbent Pagoh MP also urges Umno supporters to consider speculations that the nationalist party may work with (Pakatan Harapan chairperson) Anwar Ibrahim to form a government, post-GE15.