PETALING JAYA: Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man posted a message on Facebook which is believed to hint at the possible dissolution of Parliament soon.

“Could be our last breakfast together,” he wrote.

The PAS deputy president posted the message after having breakfast with the ministry’s corporate communications unit in Putrajaya this morning.

Speculation has been rife that Parliament would be dissolved to pave the way for the 15th general election soon.