Tuan Ibrahim is Opposition Leader in Pahang State Assembly

ROMPIN: Cheka State Assemblyman Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man (pix), who is PAS deputy president, has been elected as the Opposition Leader in the Pahang State Assembly.

Pahang Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah told a press conference today that he would inform the State Assembly Speaker of the matter.

He said PN also agreed to name Lepar Assemblyman Mohd Yazid Mohd Yunus as Chief Whip in the Pahang State Assembly.

In GE15, Tuan Ibrahim, who is Kubang Kerian Member of Parliament, won the Cheka state seat with a majority of 1,223 votes, defeating Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Ho Fong Mee, who secured 4,411 votes, Rashid Mohamad of Pakatan Harapan (2,255 votes) and Pejuang candidate Aishaton Abu Baka, who lost her deposit after getting only 81 votes. - Bernama