Tuan Ibrahim: PAS ready to face Kuala Terengganu by-election

KUALA TERENGGANU: PAS is ready to face the by-election for the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary seat if it coincides with the elections in six states, its deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said.

He said PAS has no problem dealing with the by-election as the party machinery was all geared up for the coming state polls.

“Terengganu is one of the states that will face the election. Therefore, it will not be an issue if the elections are held simultaneously. The machinery is fully prepared,” he told Bernama.

Today, Bernama reported that PAS will not appeal the election petition decision for the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary seat.

On June 27, the Terengganu Election Court annulled the victory of Kuala Terengganu MP Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim, who represented PAS in the 15th General Election.

Meanwhile, Tuan Ibrahim, who is also Kubang Kerian MP, said the list of PAS candidates for the elections in Terengganu, Kelantan, Kedah, Selangor, Penang and Negeri Sembilan is almost ready and will be finalised by the party’s state commissioners.

The Election Commission had announced that the six states would go to the polls on Aug 12, with nominations set for July 29 and early voting on Aug 8.-Bernama