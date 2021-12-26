Tuan Ibrahim tests positive for Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man (pix) today confirmed that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

In a post on his Facebook account, he said his four children and a grandchild were also infected and were undergoing quarantine.

“Please pray for us. I, my four children and one grandchild have tested positive for Covid-19.

“We have been quarantined for the past few days. A grandchild was born yesterday and tested negative but the mother, who is confirmed positive, is still at the Sungai Buloh Hospital,” he said. — Bernama