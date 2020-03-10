Tuan Ibrahim thanks Muhyiddin over appointment as Environment Minister

KOTA BARU: Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man (pix) has thanked Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin over his appointment as Environment Minister, describing it as a trust from the Almighty.

The PAS deputy president, who is also Kubang Kerian MP, promised to carry out his duties well, in line with the trust shown in him by Muhyiddin.

“Thank you Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yasin for entrusting me with this responsibility, and congratulations on the formation of the new Cabinet.

“This is a trust from Allah Almighty and I will do my best, and make every effort to fulfill my role as Minister of Environment,“ he said when contacted by Bernama.

Muhyiddin yesterday announced a Cabinet line-up of 31 ministers, and for the first time in Malaysian history, did not name a deputy prime minister but instead four senior ministers to assist him in carrying out his tasks as Prime Minister.

Tuan Ibrahim said Islam also advocated taking care of the environment and in this regard, he would uphold the values advocated by the religion in the context of environmental sustainability as well as in addressing pollution. — Bernama