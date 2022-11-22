Tuan Ibrahim, Wan Rosdy to continue talks on formation of Pahang govt

KUANTAN: PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man (pix) has held discussions with State Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail on the formation of the Pahang government.

The matter was confirmed by Pahang Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah via a statement uploaded on his Facebook page today.

“There will be further talks today,“ he said.

Saifuddin yesterday said that the PN Supreme Council has appointed Tuan Ibrahim to lead negotiations on the formation of the Pahang government.

The Pahang state assembly is now in a hung situation after the results of GE15 showed that no party had secured a simple majority to form the state government.

In the polls on Nov 19, PN won 17 state seats, Barisan Nasional (BN) won 16 while Pakatan Harapan (PH) secured eight.

There are 42 state constituencies in Pahang, however, voting for the Tioman seat had to be postponed to Dec 7 after PN candidate Md Yunus Ramli, 61, died of a suspected heart attack in the wee hours of polling day. Wan Rosdy, who is also the Menteri Besar has so far yet to issue a statement on the matter.

However, Pahang DAP chairman Leong Ngah Ngah said Pahang PH was willing to cooperate with BN to form the state government but would wait for an official decision from the PH central leadership. - Bernama