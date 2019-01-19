Tuanku Muhriz attends Royal Banquet

SEREMBAN: Yang Dipertuan Besar Negri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir attended the Royal Banquet in conjunction with his 71st Birthday Anniversary, here yesterday night.

Also gracing the occasion were Tunku Ampuan Besar Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Aishah Rohani Almarhum Tengku Besar Mahmud and their two sons, Tunku Besar Seri Menanti Tunku Ali Redhauddin and Tunku Datuk Seri Zain Al-’Abidin.

He was accompanied on arrival by Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun and his wife, Datin Seri Wan Hasni Wan Yusof.

Also present were the four Undangs, Tunku Besar Tampin and State Exco members.

Among the honoured guests present were the Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Member of Parliament for Port Dickson Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the Deputy Minister of Communications and Multimedia, Eddin Syazlee Shith.

Aminuddin in his speech expressed his undivided loyalty to Tuanku Muhriz and hoped that the Ruler would continue to lead the administration in the state.

“I also wish to express my gratitude to Duli Yang Maha Mulia Tuanku for gracing the occasion to present State Honours and Medals at the Balairong Seri, Istana Besar Seri Menanti on Jan 14 recently,” he said. — Bernama