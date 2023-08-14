Tuanku Muhriz: Elected representatives must be voice of the people

KUALA PILAH: The Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir today called on all people’s representatives in the state to continue to serve the people and undertake their responsibilities in being the voices of their constituents.

Tuanku Muhriz said the people’s representatives should focus on the interests of the people in this state and not their personal interests or those of any political party.

“This state is in dire need of a leader of high integrity and person of honor in accordance with the ‘Yang Berhormat’ (representative of the people) title. To the elected candidates, I hope you all will continue to serve and contribute to the society.

“Misusing the existing position will lead to injustice and fragility to the implementation of policies designed for the benefit of the people.

“I would like remind everyone to cooperate and participate well in every plan, especially during the State Legislative Assembly sitting, to ensure that the people always benefit from the implemented policies,“ said His Majesty.

Tuanku Muhriz said this at presentation ceremony of the letter of appointment to Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun at Istana Besar Seri Menanti here.

The Sikamat assemblyman took the oath of office and pledge of loyalty and secrecy before Tuanku Muhriz at 4.15 pm.

His Majesty also urged that the administration of government departments and agencies in the state be free from any element of corruption and abuse of power, and that the Negeri Sembilan government be an example of a clean and fair government.

Tuanku Muhriz also congratulated Aminuddin and expressed confident that the trust given would be carried out with full integrity thus ensuring the people enjoy the results.

“Thank you to the former assemblymen and members of the government meeting council who have given their services in the last term. To the candidates who were not elected in this election, I hope that all of you would continue to contribute to the people,“ said His Majesty.

The Pakatan Harapan (PH)-Barisan Nasional (BN) alliance in Negeri Sembilan won the Aug 12 state election in style, picking up 31 of 36 seats. - Bernama