KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Almarhum Tuanku Munawir today launched a biography book of a highly respected retired judge of the Court of Appeal, Datuk Karam Chand Vohrah titled ‘Finding a Footing in the Law’.

Tuanku Muhriz arrived at a hotel here, today at about 4.20pm accompanied by his son Tunku Ali Redhauddin Tuanku Muhriz.

The 500-page book is a biographical compilation of the writings, lectures and speeches as well as accounts by others of the retired judge.

Tuanku Muhriz in his royal address said he hoped the book will echo for many years into the future, not only to judges and lawyers but also to society at all levels.

“He (Vohrah) showed that he cared for society, and dared to follow his conscience in upholding the Rule of Law. ‘Finding A Footing In The Law’ manifests this,“ he said.

The ceremony graced by approximately 150 guests was also attended by Chief Justice Tan Sri Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, acting Court of Appeal President Datuk Rohana Yusuf and Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Tan Sri David Wong Dak Wah. — Bernama