Tuanku Muhriz officiates Menara Mains

SEREMBAN: The Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir, today officiated the Menara Negeri Sembilan Islamic Religious Council (MAINS) here.

Tuanku Muhriz was welcomed upon arrival at 11.15 am by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

Aminuddin, in his speech, said the construction of the Menara MAINS, costing RM72.2 million, was fully completed in 2016.

“It was first occupied in 2017, and currently 90 per cent of the premises have been occupied by MAINS as well as various government and private agencies. Of course, with the Menara MAINS building, the working environment will be more conducive for all employees,” he said.

He said apart from providing comfort to MAINS customers, the new building was also expected to give a boost to MAINS employees to perform their responsibilities, as well as to improve their efficiency and quality of work.

He said that the community could deal with various agencies in the state at the tower, which was a one-stop centre in obtaining various services.

Earlier, Aminuddin, when met by reporters, said the collection of zakat (tithe) in the state recorded an increase last year to RM147.6 million, compared with RM144 million collected in 2020. - Bernama