Tuanku Zara graces Greening Programme in conjunction with Girl Guides anniversary

SUNGAI SIPUT: Raja Permaisuri of Perak Tuanku Zara Salim graced the 100 Million Tree Planting Campaign under the Malaysian Greening Programme in conjunction with the 101st anniversary of the state’s Girl Guides Association Malaysia (PPPM) at the Forestry Training Centre here.

Raja Puan Muda of Perak Tunku Soraya Almarhum Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah, Perak PPPM president was also in attendance.

The wife of the Perak Menteri Besar, Datin Seri Aezer Zubir and Perak PPPM chief commissioner Tee Huey Ghee were also present.

Tuanku Zara, who is the Royal Patron of the state PPPM planted a champak tree (magnolia champaca) at the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Tee in her speech said the campaign aimed at raising awareness about the importance of green cover areas and forests for well-being and quality of life besides improving the country’s ecosystem and biodiversity.

“This campaign also seeks to foster the spirit of love for nature through the planting of various types of trees to all levels of society and support the commitment to maintain forested areas in this country,” she said, adding that it is hoped that such programmes can give students exposure on the efforts to preserve the ecosystem and the greening of the planet to be passed on to future generations. - Bernama