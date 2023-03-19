Tuanku Zara graces opening of Lost Food Project Central

KUALA LUMPUR: Raja Permaisuri of Perak Tuanku Zara Salim today graced the opening of the Lost Food Project Central which operates as a food rescue charity warehouse at Jalan Tiga, Chan Sow Lin here.

The internal warehouse area which is over 10,000 square feet with a capacity for 126 pallets of ambient and dried goods will also be used as a cold storage in future.

Tuanku Zara who is also royal patron of the Lost Food Project, said the opening of the warehouse which is 10 times larger than its previous setting, will substantially increase efficiency of distribution to enable wider coverage area and faster delivery.

“ I am amazed to learn that to date, the Lost Food Project has delivered close to a staggering 15 million meals to those in need, equivalent to over 4.6 million kilogrammes of rescued food and that according to the data from the team, 17,000 tonnes of good food is wasted daily by Malaysians.

“The team redirects the food to where it is needed, to help our fellow Malaysians who have fallen on hard times,“ she said in her speech.

Her Royal Highness also commended the NGO’s initiative which has also resulted in the reduction of greenhouse gases hence positively impacting the environment.

She also expressed her heartfelt thanks to the Lost Food Project team, sponsors, donors and volunteers for their determination, hard work and shared sense of purpose that have made a real difference in the lives of so many Malaysians.

The Lost Food is a non-profit organisation (NGO) established since 2016 that rescues quality, nutritious food from places such as the Selayang Wet Market and bakeries that would otherwise end up in landfill, and redistributes them and other essential items to those in need. - Bernama