Tun Abdul Razak’s vision should be researched, documented

KUALA LUMPUR: The vision of the late Tun Abdul Razak Hussein in leading the country when faced with various issues in the 1970s deserves to be reviewed and researched as well as documented for the people of today, according to a research fellow.

Commemorating Abdul Razak’s 100th birth anniversary this year, East Asian International Relations Caucus’ (EAIR Malaysia) Datuk Dr Ruhanie Ahmad said the second prime minister’s efficiency in terms of dealing with issues related to economic, political and security instability which had led to the riot incident on May 13, 1969, was exemplary.

Ruhanie, who is also a defense and security analyst, said the Abdul Razak’s foresight had paved the way for the implementation of some of the country’s main policies or doctrines including the New Economic Policy (NEP), Rukun Negara and the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) scheme that were all still in place today.

“The NEP was implemented to solve the issue of racial unrest, socioeconomic security and a multi-racial Malaysia which had a wide income disparity, while the Rukun Negara strengthened racial unity and national security.

“The Felda scheme was introduced as a strategy to overcome poverty and the socio-economic security problems of the people, especially of the Malays and Bumiputeras,“ he said when appearing as a guest on the ‘Ruang Bicara’ programme produced by Bernama TV here tonight .

Meanwhile, Ruhanie also shared the idea behind the formation of Barisan Nasional (BN) by Abdul Razak - who is known as the Father of Development - which was to strengthen the political security of Malaysia’s ruling party post the May 19 riots, in addition to facing the problems of political instability in the country after the General Election (GE) that year.

“The formation of BN through combining Alliance Party members (UMNO, MCA and MIC) with parties such as Gerakan, PPP and PAS as well as several others from Sabah and Sarawak was a unique political arrangement at that time,“ he said.

Earlier today, the Malay Consultative Council (MPM) celebrated the 100th birth anniversary of Abdul Razak by holding a round table conference to discuss the latter’s heritage and legacy for the benefit of the country’s future.

MPM deputy chairman Prof Datuk Dr Zainal Kling during a press conference today said the discussion today aimed to bring together the people, especially the youth, to talk about Abdul Razak’s great contributions and devotion during his service to the country and nation.

He said MPM was also planning to hold activities, especially among university students, to educate them on the noble values ​​practised by Abdul Razak, in order to foster a spirit of love for the country.

Abdul Razak governed the country from 1970 until his death at the age of 54 on Jan 14, 1976, in London. - Bernama