KUALA LUMPUR: Former Prime Minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi (pix) and wife Tun Jeanne Abdullah have expressed their condolences to Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak over the passing of his mother Tun Rahah Mohamed Noah, yesterday.

Abdullah, who was the country’s fifth Prime Minister, in a statement tonight prayed that her soul will be blessed and placed among the pious.

Rahah died at the Prince Court Medical Centre here where she was admitted for treatment. She was 87.

Rahah married the second prime minister Tun Abdul Razak Hussein on Sept 4, 1952 and they were blessed with five sons, Najib, Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazir, Datuk Ahmad Johari, Datuk Mohamed Nizam and Datuk Mohamed Nazim. — Bernama