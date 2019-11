SUBANG JAYA: Poverty in Malaysia can be eradicated if the people are united, according to former finance minister Tun Daim Zainuddin.

He said if the people were united, it would help the country expand its economy and then eliminate poverty along the way.

“We must tell ourselves that we are Malaysians first. Why not take advantage of our diversity, which is a Godsend,” he said at a forum on poverty in Malaysia, organised by the Asian Strategy and Leadership Institute (Asli) today.

“Let us take advantage of our diversity and let us fight those who are against our unity. Do not forget that we have done this before,” he said.

“Together we defended this country, a cause for which many Malaysians died.”

“I want Malaysians to think like Malaysians. Let’s work together because this is a beautiful country. No nation in the world has what we have, which is diversity,” he said.

Daim, who is also chairman of the Council of Eminent Persons, also expressed his support for the government’s Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 (SPV 2030) policy, but noted that it should be implemented with care.

He stressed that it was important for all Malaysians to live well and to earn a good income.

“It would be better to focus on improving education for Malaysians as it would be the best form of investment for the country. We (must) teach the young to think, and to be able to compete,” he added.

Separately, Daim said ministers must work hand-in-hand with civil servants and not antagonise them, saying that there were “gaps” between politicians and civil servants.