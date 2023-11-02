Tun Dr Mahathir, 12 others leave Pejuang

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) chairman Tun Dr Mahathir announced his exit from the party along with 12 other members today.

In a notice to Pejuang secretary-general Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah, they said the decision was made following the party’s decision to cut ties with Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA).

“Pejuang’s decision to cut ties with GTA directly disqualifies us from remaining as members as we intend to continue the struggle on the GTA platform.

“For us, the goal of the GTA struggle is to unite Malay parties, non-governmental organisations and individuals who are principled and adhere to the struggle to defend religion, nation and country.

“On this basis, we choose to continue the struggle through GTA,“ read the notice signed by the 13 individuals.

The notice was uploaded on Facebook by former Pejuang deputy president Datuk Marzuki Yahya, who also signed the notice.

Pejuang was established by former prime minister Dr Mahathir in August 2020, and he resigned as chairman in December last year. - Bernama