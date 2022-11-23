Tun Faisal lodges police report on letter backing Anwar as PM

PUTRAJAYA: Former Putrajaya UMNO Division deputy chief Datuk Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz has called on the authorities to investigate the veracity of the content of a letter claiming that 30 Barisan Nasional (BN) Members of Parliament supported Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the 10th Prime Minister.

He claimed that the letter, which went viral today, was from BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

The letter, dated Nov 22 and using the BN letterhead, was also alleged to have been signed by Ahmad Zahid.

“This letter should be investigated as an attempt to deceive and insult the Yang di-Pertuan Agong,” he told reporters after lodging a police report at the Putrajaya District Police Headquarters here today.

Tun Faisal said the letter was purportedly sent to Al-Sultan Abdullah following the BN Supreme Council meeting yesterday.

He said, however, BN Supreme Council members, including UMNO vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, denied there was any support for any party.

“No decision has changed except the decision to remain a neutral party,” he said.

Tun Faisal said Ahmad Zahid must be held responsible for the content of the letter, which clearly reneged on not only the decision of the BN Supreme Council but also the decision of the UMNO Supreme Council, which is ‘No Anwar, No DAP’.

Asked if a complaint had been made to the Supreme Council regarding the letter, Tun Faisal said he hoped the Council could propose to take disciplinary action against Ahmad Zahid for breaching and going back on the party’s decision. - Bernama