Tun Juhar presents medals, awards to 17 recipients today

KOTA KINABALU: Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin (pix) today presented state awards and medals to 17 recipients in conjunction with his 67th birthday celebration at Istana Negeri, here.

Heading the list was Sabah Deputy Chief Minister II and Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Datuk Seri Jeffrey Kitingan who was conferred the Seri Panglima Darjah Kinabalu (SPDK) award which carries the title Datuk Seri Panglima.

Another SPDK recipient was Datuk Seri Safar Untong who is also Sabah State Secretary.

At the investiture ceremony, Tun Juhar also conferred the Panglima Gemilang Darjah Kinabalu (PGDK) award that carries the title Datuk, to nine recipients among them, State Attorney-General Brenndon Keith Soh, Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali, and Sabah Federal Secretary Datuk Samsuni Mohd Nor.

Four recipients of the Justice of the Peace (JP) medal were Kawang state assemblyman Datuk Ghulam Haidar Khan, State Public Service Department director Datuk Datu Rosmadi Datu Sulai, Datuk Mairin Idang and Tan Kok Jyh.

The ceremony was also attended by Tun Juhar’s wife, Toh Puan Norlidah RM Jasni, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor and his wife Datin Juliah Salag, Deputy Chief Ministers, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin and Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam, Sabah Finance Minister II Datuk Masidi Manjun and Rural Development Minister Datuk Jahid Jahim.-Bernama