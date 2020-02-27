Tun M calls for March 2 special session of Parliament to decide who will be PM

PUTRAJAYA: Interim Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said a special sitting of Parliament will be called on March 2 to determine who the majority of MPs support as the next prime minister.

He said this after meeting the Yang Dipertuan Agong at the Istana Negara this morning, after the King interviewed all 222 MPs in the last two days, to determine who had the confidence of the majority to become prime minister and form the government.

“The King has met with all MPs to find somebody with a distinct majority, yet there isn’t any. So if there is no distinct majority then the right forum will be the Parliament,“ he said at a press conference after announcing the stimulus package today.

“If we cannot find a PM through this way, then there will be a snap elections,“ he said.