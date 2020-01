LANGKAWI: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed has clarified that he did not mean that Pakatan Harapan (PH) would be a one-term government, stating that he does not see it that way.

“We lost (five) by-elections but it does not mean that we will lose the general election.

“That was the opinion of the journalist who is free to express his opinion.

“Everybody is entitled to their opinion,” he said in response to a report quoting him as saying that PH would not get to serve a second term.

He reiterated that the current government had inherited a lot of legacy problems from its predecessor, stressing that when he first took office as prime minister in 1981, everything was in place.

“I just had to make a decision and everything would be carried out.

“Now we have to clean (up) the administration.

“We need to find money to repay our debt.”

He said those who were capable were forced to retire because they were also corrupt.

“We need time for the replacements to gain experience.”

Mahathir said PH also struggled to tell its narrative on its successes.

Asked if he was reaching out to PAS as reported, the prime minister said people were jumping to conclusions based on a photograph of him shaking hands with PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang.

“But it is my job to meet everyone, including those who are my enemies,” he said.

Mahathir explained that the PAS leaders had met him because they were worried about certain things.

“I told them if we do something wrong, don’t support us (in Parliament) but if we do something right, please support us for the sake of the country.

“Hence, there would be instances were one can see PAS supporting certain things.

“And if certain laws are supported by PAS, it is good as it is also their principle.”