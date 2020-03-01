SEARCH
Tun M expected to meet key Bersatu members at Yayasan Kepimpinan Perdana

Cindi Loo /
01 Mar 2020 / 17:06 H.
    Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is seen leaving the Yayasan Albukhary after holding a press conference earlier today. - Bernama

PUTRAJAYA: Former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is expected to meet with Bersatu Youth chief Syed Saddiq, Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir and several other key Bersatu members at Yayasan Kepimpinan Perdana today.

He was spotted in his car together with a small entourage, heading towards the building.

As he exited his car, Bersatu members and supporters began shouting “Hidup Tun! Hidup Tun!”

Earlier, Syed Saddiq, Mukhriz as well as DAP Youth chief Howard Lee were seen entering the building.

It is believed they are meeting to discuss the latest political developments after Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was sworn in as 8th Prime Minister this morning.

