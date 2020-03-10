Tun M had doubts about Anwar: Analysts

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix) was not in favour of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim becoming prime minister, two political analysts told theSun yesterday.

Universiti Malaya sociopolitical analyst Prof Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi said this in reference to Mahathir’s rejection of Anwar’s proposal to become deputy prime minister when the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition decided to support Mahathir as the nation’s eighth prime minister during the recent political upheaval.

“To me, it is very obvious that Mahathir does not want Anwar to become prime minister,” he said, adding that this could be due to various speculative reasons.

“I feel after this, we should leave it to the people to judge and see what they feel about Anwar and Mahathir. As of now, Anwar is being patient and is letting the people judge.”

Another political analyst, Khoo Kay Peng, echoed similar sentiments, saying that the possible reason for Mahathir not wanting Anwar to be part of the government was because there was talk of Anwar not gaining the people’s support.

“After GE14, there was a lot of internal struggle in PH, particularly in PKR, and Mahathir received feedback from his own coalition that Anwar might not get enough support to take over the government.

“This could be why Mahathir was not very receptive to the proposition of Anwar being part of the government or holding a very high position.”

Meanwhile, PKR communcations director Fahmi Fadzil said all parties should move forward, learn from what had happened and focus on issues at hand, including the economy.

“Today (Mar 9), we’ve seen how the market is responding – very negatively – the drop is more than 3% intraday with an additional RM1 billion wiped out.

“For me, it is not about who did what and when, we have to accept the current situation,” he said, adding what is needed now is a confidence test of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyddin Yassin.