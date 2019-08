PUTRAJAYA: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has vowed to keep his promise to step down as the prime minister before the end of the 5-year term, unless “someone pointed a gun to his head” and pressured him to carry on.

He pointed out that he had previously took an understanding that he would pass the baton on as soon as the situation in the country was put on an even keel, and that he intended to keep his promise.

“Maybe two years, three years, I don’t know yet. But we are working on that,” he told a press conference after attending a roundtable dialogue with the international chambers of commerce, here, today.

“Unless they push me to the corner and put a gun on my head and ask me to continue until I finish the term, I will step down. I will keep my promise,” he quipped.

Mahathir was asked to comment if he would consider staying on as the premier following calls by various quarters for him to see out the full term.

Among others, the opposition bloc of Umno and PAS as well as PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, have openly expressed support for the elder statesman to complete a full term as the head of the administration, in the past week.

A local English daily had also yesterday reported that a group of opposition politicians comprising members of Umno, PAS and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) had met with Mahathir in a meeting on Tuesday to pledge their full support for him to stay on until the next general election.

Asked to comment on this supposed “secret meeting”, Mahathir appeared surprised that the matter had become public knowledge.

“Did you spy on me?” he said, before carrying on.

“The meeting did happen, but I met everyone, including NGOs, not just the opposition. And as you know, PAS president (Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang) has been saying he supports me all the time, nothing new.

“They come to see me, so I meet them. I hear what they want to say, and a lot of them expressed support to me, thank you very much.”

In the report, it was also claimed that among those present in the meeting were former Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein and PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan, and that a senior minister was also invited by Mahathir to join.

Asked if the minister in question was Azmin, Mahathir said: “This is a secret meeting, I can’t tell you.”