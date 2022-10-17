Tun M: Indian Muslim alliance will give GTA a big win in GE15

KUALA LUMPUR: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is convinced that the National Indian Muslim Alliance Party’s (Iman) presence in Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) would help the coalition record a big win in the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15).

GTA’s sponsor chairman said his confidence was based on the large number of Iman members throughout the country, and the Indian Muslim community’s willingness to ensure that their voice is heard at all levels of government.

“We know non-governmental organisations (NGO) like Iman are not involved directly in politics, their only hope is that their struggle and voice will be accepted by any government leading the country.

“So I’m convinced that the Indian Muslim community will play a big role in GE15 and will determine if GTA or Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) is victorious,” the former prime minister said during a dinner programme here yesterday.

Pejuang president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, Iman president Datuk Mohammed Mosin Abdul Razak, Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) president Datuk Ibrahim Ali and Barisan Jemaah Islamiah Se-Malaysia (Berjasa) president Zamani Ibrahim were also present at the dinner.

GTA, established on Aug 4 and led by Pejuang, has previously stated that it intends to contest 120 parliamentary seats throughout the country in the upcoming election with 30 per cent of youth candidates.

All candidates will contest under the Pejuang ticket as the Registrar of Societies (RoS) has yet to approve the coalition’s registration application. - Bernama