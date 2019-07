SERDANG: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad retorted back at Umno veteran Tengku Razaleigh for saying that Pakatan Harapan could self implode due to the ongoing crisis in PKR.

“He has experience with Semangat 46, so he knows all about it (self-implosion),“ he said at a press conference after Bersatu’s extraordinary general meeting at MAEPS Serdang today.

He was referring to Tengku Razaleigh’s efforts to run Semangat 46, a splinter party away from Umno, back in 1986, which originated from a leadership tussle between Mahathir and him.

On another matter, Mahathir said there is no cabinet reshuffle, despite speculations of it after a photo of the full Cabinet members were out yesterday.

“We just took the photo because it was rare to see all Cabinet members attending the meeting,“ he said.

When pressed by the media about the Cabinet reshuffle, he asked the reporter “What do you think? I listen to the people,“ he quipped.

Mahathir also said he will not remain in power for the full term of the premiership.

“I have made my promise and I will keep to my promise. Whatever opinion they have is theirs,“ he added.