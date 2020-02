KUALA LUMPUR: Interim Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix) has left Yayasan AlBukhary without addressing the media to attend an event.

He is expected to deliver a keynote address at the “International Conference on the Question of Palestine” after attending a meeting with Bersatu MPs and Independents Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and his MPs this morning.

The others have left around 1pm to attend to Friday prayers while Mahathir stayed behind until just now.

It is understood that his party, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) will be issuing a statement or an announcement tonight stating their stand.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Dewan Rakyat speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof is meeting the Yang Dipertuan Agong again after issuing his statement that the March 2 parliament sitting will only commence once he receives the royal decree to do so.

The Palace is also said to be making an announcement soon.