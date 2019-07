PETALING JAYA: Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (pix) has backed Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to see out his full term as the country’s prime minister, to ensure stability.

His statement echoed that of PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, who on Saturday said the Islamist party and Umno would work to keep Mahathir as the Prime Minister until the next general election.

Azmin said the professed support shown by the opposition parties was proof of confidence towards Mahathir’s leadership in administrating the country.

“I welcome Hadi’s statement on PAS and Umno’s stand in supporting Mahathir as the prime minister until the end of the term. This is consistent with my own belief to ensure the country’s glory days can be realised again.

“This bipartisan support for the premier marks a new era in the country’s politics where the rakyat’s interest is given priority,” he said in a statement today.

“As a country that practises democracy, political differences will always exist and this has to be managed properly. Mahathir’s leadership is needed to ensure stability, continuity and consistency of the government’s policies,” he added.

Azmin’s call comes amid division in his party PKR, after a falling out with party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim over what many believe is dispute over the transition of prime ministerial power.

Despite a consensus to have Mahathir to hand over power to Anwar in two years, there have been talks that Azmin would be given the baton instead.

Certain quarters have also alleged that the recent gay sex videos implicating Azmin was a smear campaign by Anwar’s camp to kill off the former’s political career, although this yet to be proven.

On Saturday, Hadi said Mahathir’s Malay-Muslim party Bersatu must be defended as the other multi-racial parties in PH did not have the “characteristics of Islamic leadership”.

Furthermore, he pointed out that PH was currently being dominated by non-Muslims, and that together with Umno, PAS would defend Mahathir as the premier until the end of his term.